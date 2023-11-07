Woman’s Club Hosts Meet-the-Authors Event, Raises Funds to Aid Families Dealing with Childhood Cancer

The Woman’s Club of Vineland hosted a meet-the-authors event recently. Five local authors spoke about their writing style and the books they wrote. The authors signed their books and the event was a successful fundraiser for the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, which is the NJSFWC-Special State Project that helps families with children with cancer.

The Woman’s Club of Vineland’s next business meeting will be held on Monday, November 13 at 1 p.m. The speaker will be Michael Donato talking about protecting yourself from scams. All women are invited to the meeting at 677 S. Main Road on the corner of Washington and Main Road. For more details, call 856-696-3944 and leave a message.