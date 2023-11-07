Below is a recipe that if it were not served at our Thanksgiving dinner it just wouldn’t be the same without it. For decades Mom made this stuffing, and now my sister and I make it every year. We actually double the recipe as we want lots of leftovers to share with the family, and some for the freezer, too. Many folks have a favorite stuffing recipe—some with nuts, fruit, and diced meat—but for us, this stuffing is our favorite by far. You can make it with whatever your favorite breads are; we use all-natural or organic sliced bread, but as I always encourage with any recipes I share that you tweak it and make it your own. Enjoy and have a blessed Thanksgiving!

Mom’s Out-of-this-World Stuffing

2 large onions, chopped small

4 celery stalks, washed and chopped small

1 tsp. thyme

*Sea salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

3 sticks butter, melted

2 loaves white bread, cubed

1 loaf wheat bread, cubed

1 bag (16 oz.) Pepperidge Farm Stuffing, Herb Seasoned

2 eggs

6-8 cups chicken stock, brought to a simmer

Sauté onions and celery in the butter until the vegetables are translucent in color, then add the thyme, salt and pepper; sauté one minute longer. Turn off the heat. In a large bowl add cubed bread and the bag of seasoned stuffing. Slowly mix in the butter and vegetable mixture, then add the eggs, and a cup at a time of the heated chicken stock; you want to add just enough stock to moisten the stuffing well, bringing it all together. You can either stuff your turkey prior to baking*, or put stuffing in a large baking pan greased with butter; also add a few slices of butter on the top of the stuffin., Bake in a pre-heated 350° F. oven for 45 to 60 minutes, or until a thermometer reads 165° F. when inserted into the center.

*If stuffing a turkey, cook per package directions for a stuffed turkey, making sure to cook until internal temperature of both the turkey and stuffing reaches 165° F.

Note: You can add more or less stock depending if you like a moister or dryer stuffing. If you add to much, have an extra loaf of bread on standby, cube it and add it to the mixture.

*Special ingredient note: My family uses Bragg Liquid Aminos All Purpose Seasoning, (to taste) in place of the salt, It adds such an incredible flavor. If interested, you can find it in most grocery stores, and online.

As always, Bon Appetit!

Lisa Ann Panzino DiNunzio is author of Seasoned With Love, Treasured Recipes, Lisa Ann’s Seasoned With Love II, and children’s books Snicker Learns An Important Lesson and Readers’ Favorite 5-Star rated Little Twinkle Learns Her Purpose.