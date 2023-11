Celebrating the women who founded their sorority, the ladies of Alpha Delta Kappa, Phi Chapter, held a tea recently. Members spent the afternoon sharing the origins of their organization and enjoying the company of their fellow sisters. Wearing their finest hats, the ladies enjoyed tea sandwiches, sweets, and a variety of teas.

Alpha Delta Kappa is an honorary sorority for outstanding women educators. For more information about the organization, contact 856-207-0956.