Tri-County Rotary Presents Vocational Service Awards

The Tri-County Rotary Club recently presented its Vocational Service Awards to four outstanding citizens in its service area. The awards are given for meritorious conduct or service for his or her professional / vocational occupation.

Winners are as follows:

• Vineland – Alison Trovarelli, owner of Sir Speedy, pictured top right with Bea Hughes.

• Millville – Tim Andrews, pictured below with Chris Volker. Andrews works for Workforce Development.

• Buena – Pam Brunini, community volunteer, pictured at left with Bea Hughes.

• Newfield – Thomas McCarville, pictured at bottom with Jerry Covella McCarvill has helped with youth sports teams for decades.

Congratulations to these individuals who truly make a difference in their communities!

