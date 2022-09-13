Vineland’s Pacheco Scores His First NFL Touchdown

Vineland High School graduate and football star Isaih Pacheco, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the final round, scored his first NFL touchdown in Sunday’s opening game of the season. The Chiefs easily beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 44-21.

In his excitement, the rookie did an extravagant dance and spiked the ball and quarterback Patrick Mahomes retrieved it for him as a keepsake. Mahomes dazzled with five TD passes in the game.

Pacheco led the Chiefs in rushing yards with 62 on 12 carries. His score was from inside the five, as he ran it in on a three-yard scamper inside the Arizona Cardinals’ five-yard line.

Pacheco may have carved himself a key role in the Chiefs’ ground game, as he also made a big impact in training camp this year. He is the only player drafted in the final round by the Chiefs to be on the 53-man roster, let alone star, during his initial season. He has distinguished himself as a fast learner and has gained the admiration and respect of the coaching staff.

In his last college season at Rutgers University in 2021, Pacheco led his team with 647 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He was an honorable All-B1G 10 mention.

In his junior and senior seasons at Vineland High, Pacheco, as a running back and quarterback, led the Fighting Clan to its first back-to-back winning seasons since 1990. Vineland finished 8-2 in both 2016 and 2017. In the star’s senior year, VHS outscored its opponents 374-132. These teams were the culmination of a decade-long rebuilding program under head coach Dan Russo.

Pacheco finished his high school career with more than 3,150 rushing yards and 1,420 passing yards. He was recently honored by the city during “Isaih Pacheco Day.”