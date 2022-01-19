Vineland’s Pacheco in Hula Bowl, East West Shrine Bowl

Vineland High School Graduate, Class of 2019, now Rutgers University running back Isaih Pacheco will take part in the Hula Bowl at the University of Central Florida Bounce House in Orlando Florida on January 15. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Pacheco is also one of the two players representing Rutgers football at the East West Shrine Bowl on February 3. The Shrine Bowl will be played at Allegiant stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and will be televised on NFL network. The event is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation and benefits Shriners Hospital for Children.

Rutgers long snapper Billy Taylor will also be in the Shrine Bowl.

Only 20 players from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have participated in the ballgame since 1949.

Pacheco started all 12 games for the Scarlet Knights and led the team in running yards. He was an honorable mention All American Big 10 player.