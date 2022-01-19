Gateway Seeks Literacy Volunteers, Offers Tutor Training

Gateway Community Action Partnership literacy services department will conduct two online literacy volunteers tutor training sessions in 2022. Pre-registration is required,

Trained tutors will work one-on-one with adult learners who need help reading, writing or speaking English. The training courses will be held online from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays beginning January 20 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning March 16.

Each course is held once a week for five weeks. The training is free and open to the public. Tutors must be 18 or older with a high school diploma or the equivalent and must be willing to tutor in Cumberland or Salem counties or online.

For additional information or to sign up for either training or future training sessions call Laura Pistoria at 856-497-6645.

Gateway has provided literacy services in Cumberland and Salem counties for 26 years. Gateway Community Action Partnership (formed and incorporated as Tri-County Community Action Agency Inc.) is the designated Community Action Program (CAP) for Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties in Southern New Jersey and also provides services in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May and Mercer counties, as well as Philadelphia.

As a CAP, Tri-County helps low- and moderate-income residents identify and overcome barriers to self-sufficiency.

Gateway CAP is a private, non-profit, community based organization with a federal 501-C-3 designation by the IRS.