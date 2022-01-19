Comar in Running for National Plastics Award

Comar LLC of Vineland was named by Plastics News as one of five finalists for the 2021 Processor of the Year award. The other four are MMI Engineered Solutions Inc., Proto Labs Inc., PTI Engineered Plastics Inc. and Teel Plastics LLC. All finalists are injection molders but also have significant additional plastics operations. Comar was also a finalist last year.

All five finalists will be honored at the 2022 Executive Forum, scheduled for March 21-23 in Naples, FL

Comar was founded in 1949, originally as a glass manufacturer. From the beginning, it had a stake in the health care sector, which is its largest market today. Current CEO Michael Ruggieri’s grandfather founded the company. Comar sold the glass business in 2006 to focus on plastics.

In its submission, Comar said significant investments in people and manufacturing assets have the business “poised for an exceptional future.”

The winner will be profiled in the April 4 print edition of Plastics News.