Vineland Superintendant of Schools Tapped for Camden Position

The New Jersey State Board of Education recently appointed Vineland Public Schools Superintendent Alfonso Q. Llano as State Superintendent of the Camden City School District.

As superintendent here since 2021, Llano leads 10,000 students and 1,000 staff members. He implemented a strategic plan and a community-driven Portrait of a Graduate, expanded Career and Technical Education pathways, and secured a dual enrollment grant to increase college access.

Llano also invested in safety infrastructure and championed equitable early childhood and bilingual programs.

In a statement, the Vineland Board of Education said, “Superintendent Alfonso Llano will be leaving the district to accept a new professional opportunity. During his time in Vineland, he led important initiatives and helped move the district forward through a period of growth and progress. The district remains focused on ensuring a smooth and thoughtful transition, and additional information regarding next steps will be shared in the coming weeks. We are grateful for Mr. Llano’s leadership and dedication and wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career.”

Llano was selected as State Superintendent of the Camden City School District after a national search. His contract in Camden runs three years with an annual salary of $260,000. He will be the first Hispanic superintendent to lead Camden’s district.

Previously, he served as acting superintendent of Trenton Public Schools, overseeing 14,000 students and a $340 million budget during the pandemic, ensuring access to technology and instructional continuity.

Earlier roles included chief academic officer, assistant superintendent, principal, and teacher—each marked by a commitment to equity and student success.

“I am honored to serve the incredible Camden community and remain deeply committed to transparent, collaborative leadership,” said Llano. “I am eager to begin this work with a clear focus on ensuring every student has access to the high-quality opportunities they deserve, and I look forward to building strong partnerships that will help us achieve this shared vision.”

“I am pleased that the New Jersey State Board of Education has appointed Alfonso Q. Llano Jr. as the next State Superintendent of the Camden City School District,” said Gov. Murphy. “Mr. Llano knows that strong schools are built on collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to student success. His leadership will strengthen partnerships across Camden and ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive while we work together to build a brighter future for Camden’s students.”

“Mr. Llano’s distinguished career and proven leadership uniquely position him to guide Camden’s schools into their next chapter of success,” said NJ Department of Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer. “For more than 27 years, he has advanced academic performance, expanded opportunities for all learners, and built systems that support students, families, and educators. His approach aligns with our priorities across New Jersey—putting students first, ensuring schools are safe and supportive, and providing every learner with the conditions they need to succeed.”

“As evidenced by his extensive career in education, Mr. Llano is well equipped to lead the Camden City School District as its next State Superintendent,” said State Board President Kathy Goldenberg. “The students, families, and educators in the Camden City School District will benefit from Mr. Llano’s experience and leadership.

“On behalf of the State Board of Education, I look forward to working with Mr. Llano as he shepherds the Camden City School District’s next chapter,” she added

Llano will start his tenure in Camden on March 1.