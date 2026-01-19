Have you ever been cheered up from a bad mood by a happy tune? Or have you ever been thrilled with goosebumps by a symphony orchestra? How about melancholy brought on when listening to music from your past? Music exerts a powerful influence on us. But what about music as therapy? This month’s column explores that fascinating topic.

What is music therapy? According to the American Music Therapy Association (AMTA), music therapy is the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship by a credentialed professional who has completed an approved music therapy degree program.

What do music therapists do? Music therapists assess emotional well-being, physical health, social functioning, communication abilities, and cognitive skills by looking at how the individual responds to music; design music sessions for individuals and groups based on client needs using music improvisation, receptive music listening, song writing, lyric discussion, music and imagery, music performance, and learning through music; participate in interdisciplinary treatment planning, ongoing evaluation, and follow up.

Who can benefit from music therapy? Children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly, as well as anyone with mental health needs, developmental and learning disabilities, Alzheimer’s disease and other aging-related conditions, substance abuse problems, brain injuries, physical disabilities, and acute and chronic pain, including mothers in labor.

Current research includes a vast body of published literature that substantiates the benefits of music therapy. Some of these publications can be accessed on the AMTA website www.musictherapy.org .

Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance recognize music therapy as a reimbursable service. Additional sources for reimbursement and financing of music therapy services include many state departments of mental health, state departments of developmental disabilities, state adoption subsidy programs, private auto insurance, employee worker’s compensation, county boards of developmental disabilities, IDEA Part B-related services funds, foundations, grants, and private pay.

To benefit from music therapy, an individual does not need to have any music training and a wide variety of types of music are utilized depending on the therapy goals for the individual. To locate a music therapist near you, consult the certification directory on the AMTA website, musictherapy.org. Therapists listed there are people who complete one of the approved bachelors, equivalency, or equivalency master’s college music therapy curricula (including an internship) and are then eligible to sit for the national examination offered by the Certification Board for Music Therapists.

Jo Valenti, BSN, RN, is a Cumberland County mental health advocate.

The Cumberland County Mental Health and Addictions Board actively promotes awareness of stigma and the need for public education regarding mental health and addiction. The Board meets monthly, and the public is invited to attend. Refer to the meeting schedule on the Cumberland County website for meeting dates.

The Board is also seeking new members. If interested send a letter of interest and a resume to Melissa Niles, Cumberland County Human Services, 70 W. Broad Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or [email protected]