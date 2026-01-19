New Jersey Motorsports Park is proud to announce its “Riders Club Instructor Certification Program” created by Ken Hill, former professional road racer widely acknowledged as one of the top riding coaches in the nation.

Over the past year, NJMP management recognized that club members were asking for access to professional-level instruction. Building on a well-established foundation, a highly structured, in-house certification program was a natural next step.

Curriculum is based on Hill’s “Order of the Sport,” a comprehensive motorsports training guide designed to help riders achieve a high degree of safety, skill, and consistency by breaking down complex operations into digestible fundamental practices.

This methodical approach is based on proven habits and time-tested techniques. It goes beyond telling students what to do. Rather, it teaches them how to ride with awareness, intention, and precision, while mitigating risk as their pace improves and they circulate faster.

“Other sports have figured it out across the board,” says Hill. “Coaches teach fundamentals that scale; what works for beginners also translates to the elite, with just a different degree of precision. Track-day riders and racers deserve that same clarity and structure.”

The individually customizable system includes a comprehensive written guide, which will serve as the basis of Hill’s classroom instruction. Testing, also performed by Hill, includes both written and on-track evaluations.

“New Jersey Motorsports Park is committed to growing the sport,” said Brad Scott, president and COO. “We are thrilled to work with Ken and provide this certification to ensure our coaches meet the highest standards for instruction, professionalism, and safety. By enhancing rider education through one of the first track-sponsored certification programs, we are investing not only in the Riders Club and its hundreds of members, but also in the continued development of our staff.”

The New Jersey Motorsports Park Riders Club is a private membership experience for road-racing enthusiasts. The program offers track days and other benefits in a safe and controlled environment run by experienced management and certified instructors.

In 2026, the Riders Club boasts a reduced registration rate, an improved cancellation policy, benefits with partner RevZilla, and reciprocal track resources. The club is expected to surpass its previous 440-member record by midseason.

“The Riders Club Instructor Certification Program will ensure members operate at the highest level of the training pyramid,” says Brad Scott, president and COO of New Jersey Motorsports Park. “Whether they are new to motorcycle road racing or looking to compete at the national level, they will have the coaching and resources needed to support their goals.”

To learn more about the New Jersey Motorsports Park Riders Club, including how to become a member and begin your on-track journey with an officially certified instructor, visit NJMP.com or call 856-327-7248.