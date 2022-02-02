Vineland Native Administers COVID-19 Booster Shot Aboard Ship

Hospital Corpsman Sabrina Moncada, from Vineland, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, administered a COVID-19 booster shot to Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Neff, from Lehighton, Pennsylvania, assigned to Ford’s supply department, during a COVID-19 booster shot exercise on January 19, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs.