Vineland Native Administers COVID-19 Booster Shot Aboard Ship

Photography by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth, U.S. Navy

Hospital Corpsman Sabrina Moncada, from Vineland, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, administered a COVID-19 booster shot to Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Neff, from Lehighton, Pennsylvania, assigned to Ford’s supply department, during a COVID-19 booster shot exercise on January 19, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs.

