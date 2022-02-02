Think Spring— Germination Sessions

February 12 and 26

CU Maurice River and WheatonArts & Cultural Center have built a partnership based on developing environmental stewardship and creating outdoor educational spaces on the Center’s grounds. The results have been the installation of a variety of wildlife management features, the improvement of forest areas, the creation of an interpretative nature trail, and the construction of a massive rain and pollinator garden system.

Last year, they transformed the traffic circle at the WheatonArts entry into a wildlife garden. As you can imagine, revitalizing this large area into a haven for birds and pollinators is no small feat and involves multiple phases. In this second part of the project, once again, they are looking for volunteers to foster plants from seed until they are ready to be put in the ground. While they will also be purchasing native flora plugs, your help in raising plants will allow the group to plant more. They are hoping to crowd out those pesky non-native grasses and flowers.

If you would like to participate, here are both virtual and in-person options for the first workshop.

Virtual Germination Session: The first volunteer opportunity associated with this project occurs on Saturday, February 12 at 10 a.m. virtually over Zoom. Materials for this session will have to be picked up on the Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday this week prior to the germination session. Participants will then bring back these newly established plants in May to plant at WheatonArts’.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED: Sign up at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ej0f5rwac6003afb&oseq=&c=&ch=