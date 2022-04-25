Vineland Health To Hold Free Rabies Clinic This Saturday

The City of Vineland Health Department will be holding a free Rabies Clinic open to the public on Saturday, April 30. Dogs will be taken from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the City Hall Parking lot on Wood Street between 6th and 7th streets, 640 E. Wood Street. Cats will be taken from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carl Arthur Center, 304 W. Plum Steet.

• Masks must be worn at all times while inside the clinic and six-foot social distancing is mandatory inside and outside.

• Previous immunization slip is required for three-year duration of immunity.

• All dogs must be on a leash. Aggressive dogs must be properly muzzled.

• All cats must be in a closed container (carrier, basket).

• All animals must be accompanied by an adult or capable teenager.

• Should severe inclement weather occur, listen to your local radio station.

For your convenience, the Department of License and Inspection will be at City Hall issuing licenses. Fees are $13 if spayed/neutered; $21 if not spayed/neutered.

No appointment is needed. This is a rain or shine event.

Animal rabies continues to be a public health problem in Vineland. All residents should make sure that their animals are immunized against rabies and that the vaccinations are kept up to date.

For more information on animal rabies or the rabies vaccine, call the Vineland Health Department at 856-794-4131.