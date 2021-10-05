Vineland Fire Department Fall Volunteer Recruitment Campaign

The City of Vineland Fire Department (VFD) is launching its fall Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment Campaign, Open House, and Fire Prevention Display in early October. This year, Fire Prevention Week is October 3 through 9, and the theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

“Fire Prevention Week has been a successful public safety campaign for many years, thanks in part to the thousands of firefighters across the nation who, like we do here in Vineland, work hard to reach the community we serve with fire safety messages and reminders,” said Fire/EMS Director Rich Franchetta.

“We encourage everyone in the community to learn how to prevent and protect themselves from the perils of fire,” said Mayor Anthony Fanucci. “The Open House events are also a great opportunity to stop by the station closest to your home and thank the members for all they do.”

For families, Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity to check for potential hazards. For example, check batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, inspect electrical wiring for frayed cords, review your home escape plan with children and family members, and have home heating systems serviced.

The City of Vineland Fire Department is also taking this opportunity to recruit new members to be firefighters. Each fire station will host an Open House night for the community where they will be displaying fire apparatus, performing fire prevention lectures, and answering questions to potential recruits. The schedule for each open house is 6:30 to 8 p.m.:

• Tuesday, October 5, Fire Station 4 – 1500 E. Oak Road

• Wednesday, October 6, Fire Station 3 – 194 W. Forest Grove Road

• Thursday, October 7, Fire Station 1 – 810 E. Chestnut Avenue

• Tuesday, October 12, Fire Station 2 – 876 E. Sherman Avenue

• Wednesday, October 13, Fire Station 6 – 110 N. 4th Street

• Thursday, October 14, Fire Station 5 – 4450 Italia Avenue

If interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, come to our open house and speak to a firefighter. Volunteers are available to answer any questions, distribute applications and provide insight into what is expected in becoming a volunteer firefighter. Information is also available on the Fire Department’s website at fire.vinelandcity.org/.