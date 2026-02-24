Urology Doctor Joins Vineland Practice

New Jersey Urology recently announced that Marc Zeffren, M.D., has joined the practice. Dr. Zeffren is a urologist specializing in the management of urologic stone disease, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and urologic malignancies, with a particular focus on minimally invasive surgical treatment of renal masses and prostate cancer.

New Jersey Urology has more than 20 locations in the central and southern regions of the state and is an affiliate of U.S. Urology Partners.

Dr. Zeffren will primarily serve patients in the Linwood and Vineland offices, with the latter located at 1103 West Sherman Ave., Suite 2B, Vineland.

Dr. Zeffren stated, “My philosophy of patient care is grounded in patient education, shared decision-making, and high-quality execution. I aim to ensure patients understand their condition, guide them toward a treatment plan that aligns with their individual needs and healthcare goals, and provide care that results in excellent medical and surgical outcomes.”

To learn more, visit www.njurology.com/providers/marc-zeffren or call 877-388-2778.