Sponsors Sought for Summer Food Service Program

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is calling on organizations to help provide nutritious meals to children in low-income areas during the summer months through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

This federally funded program reimburses approved sponsors for meals served to children 18 and under in economically disadvantaged areas. Eligible applicants include public or private nonprofit school food authorities, local governments, nonprofit organizations, residential summer camps, and national youth sports programs.

In 2025, SFSP sponsors served over 4.4 million meals to children across New Jersey. With your help, we can continue to fight food insecurity and ensure that children have access to healthy meals when school is out.

The deadline for new sponsor applications is March 18. Call 609-292-4498 or visit www.nj.gov/agriculture.