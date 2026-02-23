Bishop McCarthy Ratifies New Contract

Following more than a year of bargaining, about 20 members of JNESO District Council 1, AFL-CIO, at Bishop McCarthy Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Vineland recently voted unanimously to ratify a new three-year contract.

JNESO is a healthcare union representing more than 5,000 nurses, technicians, and other health care workers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Members will receive a 3.0 percent retroactive increase for 2025, and a 2.25 percent increase for January 2026 and 2027.

“This has been an extremely long process that started in the winter of 2024, but we kept fighting until the needs of our members were heard by management,” said Debi Adams, JNESO Local president at Bishop McCarthy. “In some cases, new hires were making more than existing nurses, which was far from fair. The new contract brings all nurses base salaries up to the new hire rates and more in-line with the market value of nursing care in the region. The contract also provides raises for everyone. Now our members can focus less on stretching each paycheck and more on continuing to provide the best quality of care for their patients.”

The contract also includes a pay rate increase for new hires, one extra vacation day for members who have worked at the facility for six to 10 years, and an additional vacation day for those with a tenure of more than 11 years.