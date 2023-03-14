No matter what the holiday, my mom always bought my sister and me a special memento to mark the occasion. Easter was always the big treat because it included candy. As we got older, we would reciprocate by heading over to the local Hallmark store for cards and a little gift for her and for Dad. Nothing can replace the thrill of opening an envelope to find a beautifully decorated card and Mom saved them all. Our local store, Mary’s Hallmark, not only has a wide variety of cards, but a wonderful selection of gifts for everyone in the family, with the Easter display taking center stage. It’s never too late to start a family tradition!

Here is a great little recipe for the holiday table, sure to satisfy every “bunny” in the house!

Ambrosia Salad

8 ounces cream cheese softened

4 ounces heavy cream

15 ounce can mandarin oranges, drained

20 ounces can crushed pineapple, drained

12 ounces maraschino cherries, drained and cut in half

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup mini marshmallows

1/4 cup slivered almonds

In a large bowl, whip the cream cheese and cream until combined and fluffy.

Fold in rest of ingredients and serve family style or in individual bowls. n

Jean Hecker has a BA in Home Economics Education from Rowan University and enjoys exploring all facets of the food and restaurant industry.