One Potato, Two Potato

Forget the tater tots. And no buying the Idaho potatoes to use in this JerseyFresh recipe! The supermarkets stock Jersey grown potatoes, even this time of year.

For a video of recipe prep, visit https://findjerseyfresh.com/JerseyFresh/recipes/potato-frittata-



Potato Frittata

10-minute prep / 35-minute cook time

• 4 strips thick-cut bacon (diced)

• 2 medium Jersey Fresh Yukon gold potatoes

• 8 large Jersey Fresh eggs

• 3 tbsp. nonfat milk (or milk of choice)

• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• ½ tsp. Kosher salt

• ¼ tsp. black pepper

• 1/3 cup shredded cheese (meltable cheese of choice)

• 1 cup roughly chopped Jersey Fresh spinach

• ½ cup finely chopped Jersey Fresh green onions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Cook the bacon in a large ovenproof skillet over medium low heat. Stir occasionally until bacon is crisp and the fat has rendered, about eight to 10 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Blot dry.

3. To the skillet with the bacon drippings, add the potatoes. Cook for eight to 10 minutes, until the potatoes are very tender and browned. Stir occasionally so the potatoes cook evenly.

4. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, Dijon mustard, milk, salt, and pepper until well combined. Stir in the cheese.

5. Once the potatoes are tender, add the spinach and green onion to the skillet, Stir and cook until the greens are wilted, about one or two minutes.

6. Return bacon to skillet. Spread the potatoes, greens, and bacon into a single layer.

7. Carefully pour over the egg mixture, smoothing the top.

8. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the eggs are set. Slice and serve immediately.