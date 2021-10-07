Volunteer Spirit Honored

We ’ve mentioned our A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event several times in past columns but, now that the word is out regarding who we will be honoring, I wanted to go into bit detail about that.

The event, now in its 10th year, will take place on Wednesday, October 27 from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. The major sponsors are First Choice Freezer & Cold Storage and M & O Freezer & Cold Storage. Many of Vineland’s finest restaurants will be offering samples of their signature dishes—main courses, appetizers, and desserts. We’ll have a silent auction, too.

We also, however, recognize those who’ve worked closely with Main Street Vineland on its projects and initiatives.

Kirk and Kathleen Maven will be honored as our “Volunteers of the Year.” They’re always there to volunteer—at meetings, at events (where they’re often the first to arrive and the last to leave) and that’s what dedication is all about. According to Kathy, Kirk started following Main Street Vineland on Facebook and they attended a meeting of potential Main Street Vineland volunteers. “The rest, as they say, is history,” she said. “We go to every meeting we can, volunteer for every event, and enjoy every minute of it!”

Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union will be honored as our “Community Partner of the Year.” They have closely collaborated with us on projects and events including sponsorships and grant assistance. In the words of their CEO/President Eileen Crean, “Members 1st is committed to providing the community with the resources needed to enrich their financial well-being. We do this by providing financial education programs on such topics as budgeting, first-time home-buying, and financial reality fairs for students. Through our partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, we were able to award 51 grants for a total of $172,000 to small businesses and non-profits that were struggling due to the pandemic.” In this and in many other ways, Members 1st has been a worthy community partner.

SNJ Today will be honored as our “Media Partner of the Year.” This includes the newspaper and their partner media— POP FM 99.9, Our Town Magazines, Xspero, and LeadUp Solutions. They’ve provided regular coverage, publicity, and support to Main Street Vineland in print, online, and radio. That includes this column, advertising, promotions, a regular on-air forum on SNJ Today 99.9 POP FM, Channel 22, and on Facebook Live on facebook.com/snjtodayradio for us to provide important business information every Wednesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, and more. They’ve been true partners.

Show your support and come to the event. Tickets are $40 and proceeds will go toward downtown beautification, business recruitment and development, and events. Tables of 10 are available for $400. Tickets can be obtained online by going to the event link at TheAve.biz. A limited number of tickets are available at the Main Street Vineland office. Call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 for more details.