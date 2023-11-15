Rowdy Rooster on List of Best School Mascots

Vineland High School’s mascot Rowdy Rooster has been selected as one of the 10 best mascots in New Jersey. Rowdy has been on many a list of best mascots for years and has been a fixture at Vineland High School sporting events for decades.

If you don’t already know, Rowdy Rooster might tell you: Formerly called the Poultry Clan, the Fighting Clan mascot is rooted in Vineland’s history of chicken farming. Rowdy Rooster stalks the sidelines at Vineland sporting events.

SBLive Sports’ love for unique mascots with interesting back stories has been well documented.

We’ve crowned Hodags and Imps the past couple of years in national high school mascot contests, and now we’re taking a spin through every state.

(We spent months going) from Alabama through Wyoming featuring each state’s best high school mascots.

The other nine New Jersey winners were Fort Lee Bridgemen, Glen Ridge Ridgers, Lakewood Piners, St. Benedict’s Gray Bees, Point Pleasant Beach Garnet Gulls, Teaneck Highwaymen, Fair Lawn Cutters, Belvidere County Seaters and Willingboro Chimeras.

