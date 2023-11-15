Local Author Pens Novel

J.A. Muller of Vineland has completed his new book, Nemesis. It’s a gripping tale of two men, Michael and Nathan, who are cursed with the burden of being the gatekeepers of good and evil. They pass away from the mortal realm, only to be resurrected as gods. The men are cursed by the gods, who watch them struggle through life as they persuade kings, queens, and warriors to fight for their cause, helping tilt the scale of history in their favor.

Follow their trials and tribulations as they tell their side of the story throughout history. Witness their journey as they navigate famous historic battles all over modern-day Europe. Unbeknownst to them, their actions have laid the foundation of what the world is today.

Muller writes, “Who is the person in my dreams? He is always there, living his sad, dark life. He had always been there for as long as I can remember. When I was a young boy, I was afraid to go to sleep because I was petrified of having visions of that dark silhouette. I get glimpses of him, although never too long. I don’t know why. He seems to know I’m watching over him, looking over his shoulder. Is he real?”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.A. Muller’s riveting tale invites readers to discover whether Michael and Nathan will be able to break free from the bonds placed on them by their gods.

Nemesis is available at bookstores and online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.