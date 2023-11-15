Soup Kitchen Fundraiser

Spirit & Truth Ministries, Inc/Vineland Soup Kitchen is hosting a chicken platter fundraiser with Joe’s Poultry, 440 S. Delsea Drive in Vineland. The platter includes ½ rotisserie chicken, a side of potato salad, a side of coleslaw, applesauce, a roll and butter. Donation is $13. Tickets expire 1/31/24.

This is a great stocking stuffer and make perfect gifts for the mailman, hairdresser, teacher, babysitter, etc. For tickets, send a stamped self-addressed envelope with s check, made payable to Vineland Soup Kitchen, to Vineland Soup Kitchen, PO Box 89, Vineland, NJ 08362. All proceeds support the Vineland Soup Kitchen in their mission to feed the hungry in the Vineland community.