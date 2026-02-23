Rondale Moore, a wide receiver who most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings, was found dead Saturday, Feb. 21, at his home in New Albany, Indiana. He was 25.

Authorities in New Albany responded to a call Saturday night at a residential property in Moore’s hometown. He was located in the garage. According to U.S. media reports citing police sources, Moore had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the case is being investigated as a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin said there was no threat to the public. A forensic autopsy was scheduled to determine the official cause of death, and a post-mortem examination was also set.

The Vikings confirmed Moore’s death and said the organization had spoken with his family to offer condolences and full support. The team added that it had communicated with players, coaches, and staff and would provide counseling and emotional support resources to anyone who needed them.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said, “I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death. While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply.” O’Connell described him as humble, soft-spoken, and respectful, and said he was proud of his Indiana roots. He also called Moore disciplined, dedicated, and resilient, despite the adversity he faced, as injuries sidelined him multiple times. O’Connell said the team was heartbroken that Moore would not continue to live out his NFL dream and that they would not have the chance to watch him flourish.

The National Football League issued a statement saying it was deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Moore and extended condolences to his family, friends and teammates. The NFL Players Association said moments like this are a reminder of how much players carry on and off the field and told members that support is always within reach, encouraging them to check on teammates and prioritize mental health.

Moore entered the league as a second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals after his college career at Purdue University. Listed at 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, he played both receiver and return specialist and built a reputation for speed, versatility and playmaking ability.

He made his NFL debut in 2021 and over three seasons with Arizona totaled 135 receptions for 1,201 yards. The Cardinals said they were devastated and heartbroken by the news and offered condolences to his family, friends, teammates and all who knew him.

Former Cardinals teammate JJ Watt wrote, “Can’t even begin to fathom or process this. There’s just no way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in peace Rondale.”

In 2024, Moore joined the Atlanta Falcons. During training camp that year, he dislocated his right knee and did not appear in a game for the Falcons, missing the entire season. He signed with Minnesota in 2025 in an attempt to return but was injured while returning a punt in the Vikings’ first exhibition game of the preseason, resulting in another season-ending knee injury. He spent the past two seasons out of action after suffering two knee injuries.

At Purdue, Moore posted a 3.71 GPA in his first year. As a freshman, he earned consensus All-American honors and received the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s most versatile player. University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, who coached Moore at Purdue, described him as an ultimate competitor who would not back down from a challenge and said he was loved for his smile and competitive edge that sought to please everyone he came in contact with.