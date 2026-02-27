Cumberland County Trash Hunt Set for March 21

Signups due by Friday, March 6

The Authority invites community members and groups to join its 34th Annual Cumberland County Trash Hunt on Saturday, March 21.

The Authority sponsors this annual event through the Cumberland County Clean Communities Program to promote awareness and accountability for protecting and preserving the environment. Since its inception with the Sportsmen Federation in 1992, the Annual Trash Hunt has grown to include local environmental organizations, school groups, and individuals who want to get involved and make a difference. Volunteers are welcome to choose their favorite cleanup site to remove trash and unwanted debris. Trash Hunter Kits stocked with the supplies needed for safe trash collection are provided as part of this community event. The Authority will also provide proper disposal of waste collected.

“I am excited to welcome new and returning volunteers, who work together to keep Cumberland County beautiful,” said Cumberland County Recycling and Clean Communities Coordinator Samantha DeFrancisco. “The Cumberland County Clean Communities Program is thankful for our continued partnership with both the Cumberland County Federation of Sportsmen and the New Jersey AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassadors Program, who help to make this event a success year after year.”

Registration is required for all individual and group volunteers and registration forms are due by Friday, March 6. Visit https://www.theauthoritynj.com/event-details/2026trashhunt or you may contact DeFrancisco at 856-825-3700, ext. 1270 or [email protected].