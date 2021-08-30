Reminder: Protect Against Mosquito-Borne Disease

As part of a routine mosquito testing program, the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control has detected West Nile virus (WNV) in three mosquito collections, two in the area of Cape May County Zoo and one at a West Cape May horse farm. Additionally, two mosquito collections have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) adjacent to Jakes Landing Road in Dennisville. The Department of Mosquito Control regularly tests for many mosquito-borne diseases throughout the county and sprays in those affected areas.

“Knowing that West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are here in the County is a good reminder for people to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” adds Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas. Mosquitoes can bite at any time of day and are particularly active during the early morning hours (dawn) and during the early evening hours (dusk).

“To protect yourselves, you can wear long-sleeved shirts, long slacks and use mosquito repellent when outdoors during these times. It is also important to eliminate standing water on your property that may serve as a habitat for mosquitoes and keep window screens in good repair,” recommended Thomas.

The most effective way to protect yourself from mosquitoes is to stay indoors. When you do go outside, be sure to cover up and use Environmental Protection Agency-registered mosquito repellents.

For information about WNV, EEE, or other mosquito-borne diseases, call the Health Department at 465-1209 or check the Department’s website at cmchealth.net.