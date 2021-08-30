Get Vaccinated for COVID-19 at Inspira

Inspira Health welcomes walk-ins and scheduled appointments at the vaccination distribution sites on the medical center campuses in Vineland and Mullica Hill. When you arrive, follow the signs to the vaccination areas in the parking lot.

Dose three (3) of the Pfizer vaccine is available at Inspira for immunocompromised and other eligible individuals ages 12 and up. Visit the CDC website for the latest guidance and eligibility information.

Locations are:

• Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill, 700 Mullica Hill Rd., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

• Inspira Medical Center Vineland, 1505 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360

Walk-in Hours:

• Monday and Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Schedule your vaccination at book.appointment-plus.com/cty3y8h0/#/

COVID-19 Vaccine 3rd Dose: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks after an initial two-dose mRnA series.

Eligibility: All individuals aged 12 and older who live, work, or study in New Jersey are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Minors must bring a signed consent form (English, Spanish) or be accompanied by a parent/guardian who is authorized to sign an informed consent for the minor’s vaccination.

Vaccines are available to all New Jerseyans, regardless of immigration or insurance status. Learn more on the CDC website.

The state of NJ lists all vaccination locations. Use the NJ Vaccine Appointment Finder at covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder to find vaccination sites with available appointments.

NJ residents can call 1-855-568-0545 for vaccine registration assistance.