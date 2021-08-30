Registrations Being Taken Now for Fall Classes at YMCA

The fall season is a great time to get in shape and the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA fall session offers lots of ways to accomplish this. Programs for adults begin during the week of September 7, and most will continue through to the final week of October. The group exercise schedule includes classes as early as 5:45 a.m. and as late as 8:30 p.m. Community members and Y members aged 15 and older are invited to participate.

The group exercise classes range from Chair Yoga to Spinning to Zumba.New to the roster are Strength Train Together, Tabata, Intro to the Fitness Center, Spin and Power, Pilates, and Cardio and Strength. Several classes are offered at new times, including a Spinning class at noon on Tuesdays, Zumba at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesdays, and Slow Flow Vinyasa Yoga at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The upcoming youth sports schedule will include basketball, track, swim lessons and camps, and MVP (for youth with special needs), plus a new activity, badminton.

Registration is currently underway. Exercise classes are free to YMCA facility members. For additional information on pricing and schedules, call the YMCA at 856-691-0030 or check ccaymca.org.