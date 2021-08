Business Expo & Hiring Event

When: Wednesday, September 22, 2 to 6 p.m.

(Rain date September 23)

Where: Rowan College South Jersey Cumberland Campus / outside in parking lots L&M

Cost: $200 for Chamber Members / $300 for Non Chamber Members

FREE for public to attend

• Promote your products and services as a vendor

• Network with other businesses

• Offer job opportunities to the public

•On site recorded interviews with SNJ Today

• And much more value to being there!

To register online: cumberlandexpo.com/register%2C-fees%2C-download