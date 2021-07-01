Randi Galan State Farm Fosters Fire Safety Education

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Agent Randi Galan are teaming up with the Geraldyn O. Foster Early Childhood Center to support fire prevention and safety education for young children.

State Farm agents are delivering Sparky Educator kits to hundreds of fire departments and school across the country, including the Geraldyn O. Foster Early Childhood Center. Each kit includes a Sparky stuffed animal, a large educator book, lesson plan and books to be distributed to children. The kit is designed to educate preschool through second grade students. Topics include the importance of smoke alarms, creating a home fire escape plan and more.

“These materials capture the attention of young audiences in a fun, but educational way,” said State Farm Agent Randi Galan. “Many fires are preventable and we want to ensure our local kids know how to not only avoid starting fires, but what to do in case one does happen.”

Parents and educators looking for resources online can visit the NFPA Sparky site. This site offers educational videos, activities, games and more.

“At State Farm, our mission is to help build safer, stronger, better educated communities,” said Randi Galan. “By partnering with the Geraldyn O. Foster Early Childhood Center, we are doing just that in Bridgeton.”