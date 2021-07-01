YMCA Swimmers Score Banner Season

The 2021 swim meet season at the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA featured Seals swimmers making names for themselves as well as making personal progress.

Head coach Mike Blacksten said, “The team made a lot of advances during this past season, and we are very proud of their accomplishments.” The team included seventy swimmers of ages ranging from six to 18.

Highlights included the following standout performances:

• Twins Aaron and Reuben Williams qualified for the YMCA Swim Festival, which took the place of the YMCA Nationals, and had the same YMCA national qualifying times.

• The team dropped time in 90 percent of the swims.

• Aaron Williams qualified for USA Swimming Futures Championship, which will be held this July 29 to August 1, in Richmond, Virginia.

• Andrew Nelson finished 7th in the 9 to 10 boys 100 Individual Medley in the Middle Atlantic Virtual Silver Championships.

• Kaylee Wagner finished tied for 3rd in the 11 to 12 Girls 50 Breaststroke in the Middle Atlantic Virtual Bronze Championships.

• Isabella Saltar finished in 3rd in the 13 to 14 Girls 200 Breaststroke in the Middle Atlantic Virtual Bronze Championships.

Looking to the future, Coach Blacksten said, “We are planning on taking the Vineland Seals year-round. They will compete in both USA and YCMA meets. We are also planning on having a separate team that will swim in dual meets only.”

Individuals who are interested in participating in this successful swimming team are invited to contact Blacksten at ymcaswimteam@ccaymca.org or 856-691-0030, ext. 156.