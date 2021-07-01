Delaware Memorial Bridge Painting Project Requires Lane Closures

The Delaware River and Bay Authority’s contractor, Blastech Enterprises, Inc. of Baltimore, is working to remove old paint coatings and apply new primer and paint to the side spans of the New Jersey bound bridge. The work is associated with Contract DMB-21-02, Steelwork Coating Removal and Replacement – Side Spans from Anchorages to Towers on the Northbound Span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

During the weekends of June 25-27, July 9-11, July 16-18 and July 23-25, one lane will be closed in the northbound direction for this construction project. Based on historical data, motorists should expect the heaviest traffic during the following time periods:

Fridays: 12 noon – 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Beginning Friday, July 2, no later than 9 a.m., all work associated with Delaware Memorial Bridge Painting Project will be suspended for the Independence Day holiday weekend. All lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge—both northbound and southbound—will be open to traffic at this time. All lanes will remain open through Tuesday, July 6 at 9 p.m.

Motorists are urged to be careful and to stay alert in and around construction zones, and obey all posted speed limit signs. Motorists may follow the Bridge on Twitter @demembridge for the latest in traffic information.