Nominating Petitions Ready for Vineland Municipal Election

Vineland City Clerk Keith Petrosky announced that nominating petitions are ready for candidates interested in seeking election to the office of Mayor and members of City Council.

The position of Mayor and all five at-large City Council seats will be decided at the general election scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Candidates need to obtain 418 signatures of Vineland’s registered voters to get on the ballot, representing 1.0 percent of Vineland’s registered voters.

Candidates for city office must have been a resident of Vineland for at least one year before the election, be a registered voter in the City of Vineland and must not have been convicted of any crime of moral turpitude.

Individuals interested in seeking to become candidates for Mayor or City Council may call the City Clerk’s office at 856-794-4060 to make an appointment to pick up the nominating petitions and an informational brochure. The candidates themselves must pick up their own nominating petitions. No candidate surrogates will be provided with nominating petitions for another person.

All petitions are checked and certified by the City Clerk. While the deadline for filing petitions is at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, candidates are strongly urged to return them to the City Clerk as soon as possible, to avoid last-minute shortages.

The Vineland election is non-partisan, and residents who are registered voters may sign only one petition for a Mayor candidate, and up to five different City Council candidate petitions.

Residents who wish to register to vote in the November 5 municipal election must do so by October 15. Voter registration forms are available in the City Clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, 640 E. Wood Street. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.