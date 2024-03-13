Millville Wheels and Wings Airshow 2024 Cancelled, Will Return in 2025

The Millville Army Air Field Museum (MAAFM) has made an informed and necessary decision to cancel the 2024 Millville Wheels & Wings Airshow. The decision to cancel the airshow, which was planned for July 20 and 21, was made based on difficulties procuring its military headline performers and securing sponsorships.

The MAAFM is planning to reschedule the Millville Wheels & Wings Airshow for 2025 and looks forward to an exciting event celebrating American aviation!

“While the cancellation of the 2024 Millville Airshow is disappointing to the thousands of airshow fans, the extra year will allow the Millville Army Air Field Museum to continue with its fundraising efforts to enhance the experience in 2025 for airshow fans who come to the Airport and see their great museum,” stated David Schultz of David Schultz Airshows, LLC, producers of the event. “Many of the performers that were scheduled for 2024 are expected to be at the 2025 event. The Airshow is the largest fundraiser for the museum.”

The museum extends its gratitude to all those who have already dedicated their time and expertise to the planning of the 2024 airshow and to its business sponsors and partners who have supported and continue to support the mission of the Millville Army Air Field Museum.

The MAAFM would like to thank its many community friends for their continued support and patriotism. As we look forward to a Millville Wheels & Wings Airshow in 2025, we salute our U.S. Military and veterans for their service to our country in keeping us safe and preserving our freedom.