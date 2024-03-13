Search
Historical Society Resumes School Tours

The Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society (VHAS) has resumed school tours. “School tours have been a tradition here, and now that COVID issues have lessened, we would like to invite schools to visit, “said Valerie Neuber, president of the VHAS Board of Trustees. “The tours have usually been a part of the 4th grade curriculum, but we welcome area schools of any grade level, where students have an interest in learning about local history.”

The tours last about two hours. Docents and trustees will answer questions and provide some locally interesting stories about Vineland’s development. There is a $2 per person donation requested, which includes chaperones. Additional information is available by visiting discovervinelandhistory.org or by calling 856-691-1111.

