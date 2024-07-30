Search
More Summer Enrichment at Boys & Girls Club

Boys & Girls Club Summer Enrichment Program youth celebrated Human and Global Diversity Awareness Month by doing a lesson, watching a video, and creating fantastic pictures of human and global diversity. They depicted images of people of different colors, religions, body shapes, cultures, family structures, and more.

The session is part of the Multi-Cultural Arts Program supported by the Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission/NJ State Council on the Arts/Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.

