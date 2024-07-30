Newfield Historical Society Elects Board Officers

At a recent meeting of the Newfield Historical Society, the following officers were elected to the board of trustees for the 2024-25 term: Susan Mounier will return as president, Patricia A. Martinelli was elected vice president, Judy Fries will serve as secretary and Kathy Heather will serve as treasurer.

During the meeting, the trustees discussed the society’s participation in Newfield Day, an annual celebration hosted by the town. This year is especially significant because the community will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a borough on October 5.

For the event, the board plans to open the town’s first library to the public. Exhibits in the little white building next to the borough hall will include photographs, clothing and records of individuals and businesses who called Newfield home.

One of the most famous figures was Job Ellis, a mycologist whose research into mushrooms and other fungi is still recognized worldwide by botanists and environmentalists. Another was Betsy Blount, a forensic scientist and an inventor who created devices to assist paraplegics.

The Society is also seeking a permanent home and would appreciate hearing from anyone who might know of an available building where a museum can be established. Ellis and Blount are only two of many local residents whose stories deserve to be shared.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Newfield Historical Society or volunteering to assist with the Newfield Day program, consider attending the organization’s next meeting on August 15 at 7 p.m. at Newfield Public Library.

For further information, e-mail the Society at historyofnewfield@gmail.com.