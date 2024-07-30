Project Thanksgiving Accepts Donations

A $1,000 check was presented to Project Thanksgiving on behalf of the New Jersey Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society by Eleni Constantinides, president, and an additional $200 on behalf of her family. The mission of Philoptochos is to promote charitable, benevolent and philanthropic outreach, and to preserve the sanctity of life and family. There are 48 chapters throughout New Jersey.

Constantinides said that she is particularly pleased with the assistance that Project Thanksgiving has been providing to veterans and their families.

Thank you, Eleni and NJ Philoptochos for the wonderful sentiments and donations. We are proud to assist our vets.

Project Thanksgiving is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, which provides food and monetary assistance to veterans organizations and food banks throughout much of South Jersey.