Millville Woman’s Club Hosts Girls’ Career Institute

The New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Club (NJSFWC), of which Millville Woman’s Club (MWC) is a member, offers an extremely beneficial program each year for girls completing their junior year in a New Jersey high school. NJSFWC refers to the program as a “mini college experience.” The program takes place during a week in June at Douglass Residential College on the campus of Rutgers University. The girls stay in a dorm, eat in the college cafeteria and attend lectures and workshops provided by successful women from a wide variety of careers who volunteer as speakers for this program. The girls also participate in service projects, swimming, music, art and more. During their stay, they learn about many careers and about networking with others from around the state.

Girls’ Career Institute (GCI) is underwritten by local NJSFWC clubs. The girls apply for this program at their respective schools and the guidance departments select girls felt to be appropriate. The girls are then interviewed by the guidance counselors and representatives from the local woman’s club. The girls are selected for GCI based on their interests, community service and participation in school activities. Donna Pio is the education chairperson for MWC and Barbara Westog is assistant chair. They met with the Millville High guidance staff to interview the candidates and three were selected to participate in GCI.

MWC was pleased to host the GCI reception for the Southern District of NJSFWC. Mary Kay Tokar, GCI director, welcomed all of the girls from the southern district who will be attending GCI this year.

GCI could not be offered during the past two years due to COVID-19, so it is very exciting to have it resumed this year and MWC is proud to sponsor three girls for this program.