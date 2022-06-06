SNJ Today Newspaper

County Fair Returns, Set for Early July

Six days and six nights of family fun is returning to the Cumberland County Fairgrounds at 3001 Carmel Road. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Cumberland County Fair returns to welcome all families from Tuesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 9. Popular events and attractions will include amusement rides and games, the renowned pie eating contest, pageants, music, livestock exhibits, a craft fair, and a demolition derby.

Admission is a $5 donation. Children five and under are free. Parking in the large lot is also free. The hours are 5 to 11 p.m. on July 5, 1 to 11 p.m. on July 6, 4 to 11 p.m. July 7 and 8, and 11 a.m. until midnight on July 9.

Prospective vendors and those wanting information may call 856-765-0118 or e-mail cumberlandcofairnj@aol.com

