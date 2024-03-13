Ready, Set, Library!

You’re invited to a special evening of networking and celebrating National Library Week at the Bridgeton Public Library. Plan to join the library trustees and staff, the Bridgeton Chamber of Commerce and its Hispanic Business Committee on Wednesday, April 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. for business networking and a special tour of the Woodruff Museum.

This event is free to attend, but you must register, and you can do so at bridgetonareachamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/9pQbna1P?mode=Attendee