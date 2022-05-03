SNJ Today Newspaper

Millville Senior BBQ Planned for May 25

The Millville Recreation Department will host their Annual Senior BBQ on Wednesday, May 25, where 200 Millville seniors will have a finger lickin’ good time. The first 200 Millville seniors who register by calling the Recreation Office starting on May 2, can join in the fun at the Millville Elks Lodge, on 1815 E. Broad Street in Millville.

The event is open to Millville Seniors only and begins at 11:30 a.m. and continues until 1:30 p.m. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Seniors will get to enjoy a BBQ lunch, have a chance to win some exciting door prizes donated by local businesses and partake in an afternoon full of music and dancing. The BBQ will be served by members of the Millville Senior High School Key Club and other Millville High School students, No takeouts will be available.

“This event is always packed! It’s a great day and we are happy to honor our senior community,” states Samantha Cruz, who oversees the Recreation Events in the City of Millville. In order to participate, call the Recreation Office at 856-825-7000, ext. 7394.

