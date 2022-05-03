SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

GVCC Announces 2022 Business Award Winners

The Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Business Award winners. The member businesses will be recognized and presented awards at the President’s Party on May 18. The event is sponsored by Rental Country.

Awardees are:

• Large Business of the Year – Comcast

• Small Business of the Year – NovaCare Rehabilitation

•Small Business of the Year – Professional Liability Insurance Group of South Jersey

• Small Business Rising Star of the Year – Heart of Hustle

Awards are sponsored by Comcast.

The GVCC is also recognizing these people:

• Best of the Bunch Award – Minerva Alvarado / SERVPRO

• Board Director of the Year – Deborah Perkins / Bay Atlantic Federal Credit Union

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy

Share a Message of Congratulations with the Class of 2022! 

Join us in this celebration by posting a photo and message to your 2022 graduating senior from High School or College.

Click Here to Submit you message and photo