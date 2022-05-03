GVCC Announces 2022 Business Award Winners

The Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Business Award winners. The member businesses will be recognized and presented awards at the President’s Party on May 18. The event is sponsored by Rental Country.

Awardees are:

• Large Business of the Year – Comcast

• Small Business of the Year – NovaCare Rehabilitation

•Small Business of the Year – Professional Liability Insurance Group of South Jersey

• Small Business Rising Star of the Year – Heart of Hustle

Awards are sponsored by Comcast.

The GVCC is also recognizing these people:

• Best of the Bunch Award – Minerva Alvarado / SERVPRO

• Board Director of the Year – Deborah Perkins / Bay Atlantic Federal Credit Union