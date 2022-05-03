YMCA Swimmers Reap Wins at Winter Meets

The Seals swim team at Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA enjoyed a series of significant successes in its winter meet season. The team includes 85 swimmers ages 6 to 18.

“I look at the swimmers’ growth as success, as they try new events, make progress, meet goals, and learn life lessons,” Coach Mike Blacksten said. “I was proud of all the swimmers.The bonding was exceptional between the young and older kids: it was awesome to see them cheering each other on.”

Most outstanding results were:

—Thirteen and Overs New Jersey YMCA Championship, in March

• Aaron Williams won the 100-yard butterfly and finished third in the 100-yard freestyle for ages 15 and older

—Destination Athlete Centennial National Invite, in March

• Michael Rosa-Lebron won five events and placed in three others.

• Ten other swimmers made the trip to Florida, and many enjoyed good results.

—YMCA Nationals in March and April

• Aaron Williams was on the podium for sixth place in the butterfly and 13th in freestyle, the first time since 1995 that a Seals swimmer reached the podium.

• Rueben Williams won the coveted National YMCA Adolph Kiefer Character Scholarship, which is awarded to only two recipients each year.

Youngsters interested in the Seals team or the summer Sea Otters team may contact Blacksten at ymcaswimteam@ccaymca.org or 856-691-0030, ext. 156.