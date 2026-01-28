On Friday, a Cumberland County jury found Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 42, of Millville, New Jersey, guilty of first-degree murder and related weapons charges in the November 2, 2022, shooting death of his wife, Ramy Garcia, 35, inside their home on the 400 block of North 4th Street in Millville. The verdict was returned in Cumberland County Superior Court after jury deliberations, concluding a case that moved through the court system for more than two years following Ramos-Rosado’s 2023 indictment on murder and weapons offenses.

The events that led to the conviction began at approximately 4:24 p.m. on November 2, 2022, when officers from the Millville Police Department and detectives from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office were dispatched to the North 4th Street residence for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found Ramy Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that Garcia had been shot by Ramos-Rosado during an altercation inside the home.

Witness accounts and investigative findings presented during the case described a physical struggle over a firearm between Garcia and Ramos-Rosado immediately before the shooting. Court documents and prosecutorial filings state that Garcia appeared to be trying to leave the home with the couple’s children when a heated argument escalated and the struggle over the weapon occurred, ending with the fatal shot.

After the shooting, Ramos-Rosado fled the residence. Law enforcement agencies issued alerts describing him as armed and dangerous, and a search began. On November 3, 2022, he was located in a vehicle in a Wawa parking lot in Bellmawr, New Jersey, where he was taken into custody by the Bellmawr Police Department without incident.

The case moved forward through the court system, and Ramos-Rosado was formally indicted in 2023 on charges including first-degree murder and multiple weapons offenses. At trial, the prosecution was handled by Assistant Prosecutors Lindsey Seidel and Madison Weber of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, while the defense was led by Emily Bell, Esq. Prosecutors argued that the evidence and witness testimony established Ramos-Rosado’s responsibility for the shooting death of Garcia.

Following the guilty verdict, Ramos-Rosado now faces sentencing under New Jersey law, where first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence range of 30 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on March 23, 2026. In addition to the murder conviction, the jury’s guilty findings on the related weapons charges will also be addressed during sentencing, with penalties to be determined by the court.