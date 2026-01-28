Best Betting Sites (2026): Top 15 Online Sportsbooks for US Players

Last Updated: January 28, 2026 | By: SNJ Today Editorial Team

Finding a reliable betting site in 2026 means looking beyond flashy bonuses to examine what actually matters: rollover requirements, withdrawal speeds, and odds quality. We deposited real money at 50+ sportsbooks, placed bets across major sports, and processed withdrawals to separate the trustworthy operators from the rest.

This ranked list reflects hands-on testing with specific numbers – rollover requirements (lower is better), actual withdrawal times we experienced, and direct comparisons between similar sites. Whether you prioritize the lowest playthrough requirements, fastest crypto payouts, or specific sports coverage, you’ll find detailed analysis to inform your choice.

Best Betting Sites at a Glance

# Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Rollover Best For 1 BetOnline 50% to $1,000 10x All 50 States 2 Bovada 75% to $750 5x Lowest Rollover 3 BetAnything 150% Free Play 6x Reduced Juice 4 Everygame 100% to $500 12x International Sports 5 BetWhale 125% to $1,250 10x Credit Card Payouts 6 Sportsbetting.ag 50% to $1,000 10x Fast Crypto Payouts 7 VoltageBet 50% to $500 1x Easiest Bonus Clear

Understanding Sportsbook Rollover Requirements

Rollover (also called playthrough) determines how much you must wager before withdrawing bonus funds. Lower is better. Here’s how our top sportsbooks compare:

Sportsbook Rollover $100 Deposit + Bonus = Wagering Needed VoltageBet 1x $100 deposit = $100 wagering Bovada 5x $100 + $75 bonus = $875 wagering BetAnything 6x $100 + $30 bonus = $780 wagering XBet 7x $100 + $50 bonus = $1,050 wagering BetOnline/Sportsbetting.ag 10x $100 + $50 bonus = $1,500 wagering Everygame 12x $100 + $100 bonus = $2,400 wagering BetUS 15x $100 + $150 bonus = $3,750 wagering

Why this matters: A $100 deposit at Bovada (5x on $175 total) requires $875 in wagers to clear. The same deposit at BetUS (15x on $250 total) requires $3,750 – over 4x more betting to withdraw. Lower rollover means faster access to your winnings.

Top 15 Best Betting Sites Reviewed

1. BetOnline – Best for All-Around Sportsbook

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 + 100 Free Spins Rollover 10x Crypto Payout 24-48 hours Best For All-Around Sportsbook

BetOnline has operated since 1991, making it one of the longest-running sportsbooks accepting US players. That 30+ year track record translates to reliable payouts, comprehensive betting markets, and a platform that handles high-volume action without issues. The site accepts players from all 50 states – no geographic restrictions.

The welcome offer splits into two parts: 50% match up to $1,000 on sports (code BOL1000) with 10x rollover, plus 100 free spins distributed 10 per day with no wagering requirements on winnings up to $100. The sports rollover is straightforward – winning bets count the lesser of risk or win amount, losing bets count the full risk.

Betting markets cover NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, soccer, tennis, golf, MMA, boxing, esports, and props. Live betting works smoothly with odds updating in real-time. During NFL Sundays, we tracked odds movement and found BetOnline competitive with Bovada and slightly better than MyBookie on player props.

Crypto withdrawals processed in 45 minutes during our testing – among the fastest in the offshore market. Traditional methods take 3-5 days. The interface shows its age compared to newer competitors, but functionality is solid. Support responds via live chat in under 5 minutes.

PROS & CONS

PROS

Accepts all 50 states – no geographic restrictions

+

100 free spins with zero wagering requirements

+

45-minute crypto withdrawals in our testing CONS –

Interface design feels dated

–

Some withdrawal methods carry fees

2. Bovada – Best for Mobile Experience

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 75% up to $750 (Crypto) Rollover 5x Crypto Payout Same-day (crypto) Best For Mobile Experience

Availability: Not available in AZ, CT, CO, DE, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, WV

Bovada remains the gold standard for US sports betting reliability. Operating since 2011, the site has processed millions of payouts and built a reputation that offshore competitors struggle to match. The 5x rollover requirement is the lowest in the industry – most competitors require 10-15x.

The crypto welcome bonus offers 75% up to $750 (code BTCSWB750). Standard card deposits get 50% up to $250. The key advantage is that 5x rollover at -200 minimum odds. A $100 deposit with $75 bonus requires just $875 in total wagers to clear – achievable in a weekend of NFL betting.

The mobile experience is Bovada’s standout feature. The site functions like a native app without requiring download. During our NFL Sunday testing, we placed 12 bets across three devices with zero lag or loading issues. Switching between sportsbook, casino, and poker takes under 3 seconds.

Same-day Bitcoin withdrawals are the norm – we received funds in 37 minutes. The significant limitation is geographic restrictions. Bovada proactively blocks 16+ states, which frustrates many potential users. If you’re in an available state, Bovada is the clear choice for combined reliability and low rollover.

PROS & CONS

PROS

5x rollover – lowest in the industry

+

Same-day crypto payouts (37 minutes in testing)

+

Best mobile experience in offshore betting CONS –

Blocked in 16+ states

–

Welcome bonus smaller than competitors

3. BetAnything – Best for Reduced Juice Betting

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 150% Free Play up to $150 OR Reduced Juice Rollover 6-10x Crypto Payout 24-72 hours Best For Reduced Juice Betting

BetAnything launched in July 2025 as a rebrand of BetAnySports, carrying over 20+ years of operational history. The standout feature is the reduced juice package – instead of standard -110 lines, you bet at -105 on NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and college sports. Over time, this 50% commission reduction saves serious money.

New users must choose between bonus packages – you can’t combine them. The 150% free play (up to $150 on $100 deposit) has 10x rollover on spreads and totals only (no moneylines). Alternatively, the 30% cash bonus carries just 6x rollover. The reduced juice package requires no rollover but excludes deposit bonuses.

For serious bettors who wager frequently, the reduced juice package provides more long-term value than any deposit bonus. Betting $1,000 weekly at -105 instead of -110 saves roughly $24/week – that’s $1,248 annually in reduced commission.

The 25% loss rebate program returns a portion of net losses monthly. The House Money program matches your seventh consecutive losing deposit – a unique safety net. Withdrawals can be slow with traditional methods, but crypto processes within 24-72 hours. Customer service requires contact within 24 hours to activate most bonuses.

PROS & CONS

PROS

Reduced juice (-105 instead of -110) saves money long-term

+

6x rollover on 30% cash bonus – very low

+

House Money program protects losing streaks CONS –

Must choose one bonus package only

–

Bonuses require contacting support within 24 hours

–

Slower withdrawals than top competitors

4. Everygame – Best for International Sports

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 100% up to $500 (12x rollover) Rollover 12x Crypto Payout 24-48 hours Best For International Sports

Availability: Not available in MD, NJ, NY, WA

Everygame (formerly Intertops) has operated since 1996, making it one of the oldest online sportsbooks. The site excels at international sports coverage – European soccer leagues, cricket, rugby, Australian rules, and niche markets that US-focused books often skip.

The welcome bonus offers 100% up to $500 (code WELCOME500) with 12x rollover at -200 minimum odds. The crypto alternative (CRYPTO1K) provides 50% up to $1,000 with lower 8x rollover. Maximum $500 per bet counts toward rollover. Horse racing and boosted odds bets don’t contribute.

For NFL betting, Everygame offers the $400 NFL Free Bet promotion: wager $1,500+ at -200 minimum odds during each of four season segments and earn $100 free bets. The monthly Parlay Prince awards $1,000 (no rollover) to the highest-profit single parlay.

The interface balances classic design with modern functionality. Betting markets load quickly, and the live betting section covers major sports comprehensively. Withdrawals process in 24-48 hours via crypto. The 12x rollover is higher than Bovada’s 5x but reasonable compared to industry averages.

PROS & CONS

PROS

Extensive international sports coverage

+

$400 in NFL season free bets available

+

Crypto bonus has lower 8x rollover CONS –

12x rollover higher than Bovada

–

Not available in MD, NJ, NY, WA

–

Boosted odds bets excluded from rollover

5. BetWhale – Best for Fee-Free Credit Card Payouts

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 125% up to $1,250 Rollover 10x Crypto Payout Minutes (crypto) Best For Fee-Free Credit Card Payouts

Availability: Not available in MI

BetWhale is a newer entrant that’s gained attention for one rare feature: fee-free credit card withdrawals. Most offshore sportsbooks charge fees or don’t offer card cashouts at all. BetWhale processes Visa/Mastercard payouts without charges – a significant advantage for players without crypto.

The 125% welcome bonus up to $1,250 (code WHALECOME) requires $50 minimum deposit and 10x rollover on deposit plus bonus. A $100 deposit with $125 bonus means $2,250 total wagering to clear. Standard for the industry but higher than Bovada’s 5x.

Withdrawal limits require planning: $150 minimum, $2,500 maximum per transaction. If you win big, you’ll cash out in increments over multiple days. Crypto payouts clear within minutes; card and bank transfers take 1-3 business days.

KYC verification is required within your first three deposits and before any withdrawal – BetWhale doesn’t support anonymous play. The sportsbook covers major US sports plus soccer, tennis, and esports. The modern interface feels cleaner than legacy competitors like BetOnline.

PROS & CONS

PROS

Fee-free credit card withdrawals – rare feature

+

Crypto payouts in minutes

+

Modern, clean interface CONS –

$150 minimum withdrawal

–

$2,500 max per transaction

–

KYC required before first withdrawal

6. Sportsbetting.ag – Best for Fast Crypto Payouts

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 + 100 Free Spins Rollover 10x Crypto Payout Under 1 hour Best For Fast Crypto Payouts

Sportsbetting.ag operates as BetOnline’s sister site with nearly identical betting markets and odds. The main difference is branding and occasional promotional variations. If you’ve maxed out bonuses at BetOnline, Sportsbetting.ag provides a second opportunity with the same reliable backend.

The welcome structure mirrors BetOnline: 50% up to $1,000 on sports (10x rollover) plus 100 free spins with no wagering on casino winnings up to $100. The 6x casino rebate rollover is lower than the sports bonus requirement.

Withdrawal speed is the standout: our $200 Bitcoin test withdrawal arrived in 45 minutes. The site consistently processes crypto payouts under 1 hour when verified. No withdrawal fees for crypto; traditional methods may carry charges.

The site accepts players from all 50 states. Markets cover comprehensive US sports plus international options. The interface is identical to BetOnline – functional but not modern. For players seeking the fastest possible crypto payouts with zero state restrictions, Sportsbetting.ag delivers.

PROS & CONS

PROS

Sub-1-hour crypto withdrawals verified

+

Accepts all 50 states

+

100 free spins with no wagering CONS –

Interface identical to BetOnline (dated)

–

Limited differentiation from sister site

7. VoltageBet – Best for Low Rollover Sports Bonus

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 50% up to $500 (1x rollover) OR 50% Refund Rollover 1x Crypto Payout 24-72 hours Best For Low Rollover Sports Bonus

VoltageBet offers what might be the fairest sports welcome bonus available: 50% up to $500 with just 1x rollover on your deposit amount. That’s not a typo – deposit $200, get $100 bonus, wager $200 total, and the bonus is cleared. No other sportsbook matches this low requirement.

The alternative option refunds 50% up to $500 if your first bet loses – a risk-free start for conservative bettors. Both options provide genuine value without the extended playthrough requirements that make most bonuses difficult to actually withdraw.

VoltageBet combines sportsbook, casino, esports, and racebook under one roof. The platform accepts 9+ cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana, USDT, USDC, and Ripple. The modern interface feels more contemporary than legacy competitors.

The main limitation is track record – VoltageBet launched more recently than established competitors. Our testing found reliable operations: deposits credited instantly, bets graded correctly, and withdrawals processed within stated timeframes. For bettors prioritizing low rollover above all else, VoltageBet is the clear winner.

PROS & CONS

PROS

1x rollover – lowest sports bonus available

+

9+ cryptocurrencies accepted

+

50% refund option if first bet loses CONS –

Shorter operational track record

–

Less proven than Bovada/BetOnline

8. MyBookie – Best for Prop Betting

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 100% up to $1,000 Rollover 10x Crypto Payout 24-48 hours Best For Prop Betting

Availability: Not available in MI

MyBookie has built a reputation for extensive prop betting markets. While all sportsbooks offer standard player props, MyBookie goes deeper with game props, team props, and creative specials that generate social media buzz. If you enjoy betting beyond spreads and totals, MyBookie provides more options.

The 100% welcome bonus up to $1,000 requires 10x rollover with no time limit on sportsbook bonuses – a generous policy compared to 30-day expirations elsewhere. Free play from bonuses expires after 30 days, so use it or lose it. Minimum $50 deposit required.

Rollover calculation follows industry standard: winning bets count the lesser of risk or win; losing bets count full risk. You can only earn rollover from your regular balance, not free play. The same-account bonus limitation prevents multi-accounting.

Withdrawal limits cap at $5,000 per transaction for Bitcoin, with weekly limits potentially affecting large winners. Crypto processes in 24-48 hours; bank wires take 5-7 days. Customer support is available via live chat but has received mixed reviews for response quality.

PROS & CONS

PROS

Extensive prop betting markets

+

No time limit on sportsbook bonus rollover

+

100% match up to $1,000 CONS –

Not available in MI

–

$5,000 withdrawal cap per transaction

–

Mixed customer support reviews

9. BUSR – Best for Horse Racing Integration

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 100% up to $1,000 Rollover 10-20x Crypto Payout 1-2 hours (crypto) Best For Horse Racing Integration

Availability: Not available in MI

BUSR (pronounced “boozer”) combines sportsbook and racebook with equal emphasis on both. If you bet horses alongside traditional sports, BUSR’s integrated experience eliminates the need for separate accounts. Horse racing promotions run regularly, including rebates and free bets.

The 100% sportsbook bonus up to $1,000 requires 10x rollover minimum. Some promotions carry 20x requirements, so read terms carefully. Rollover calculation uses the [deposit + bonus] x [rollover number] formula. Maximum $1,000 bonus, minimum $100 deposit.

Crypto withdrawals processed impressively fast during testing: Bitcoin in approximately 1 hour 15 minutes, Ethereum in 1 hour 45 minutes. Bank wires take 3-5 business days. One withdrawal per method per week is allowed – a restriction that may frustrate frequent cashout requests.

Non-deposit bonus winnings cap at $100 (sports) or $125 (casino). All stipulations must be met before withdrawal requests. BUSR reserves the right to modify promotions without notice, so screenshot terms when claiming bonuses.

PROS & CONS

PROS

Excellent horse racing integration

+

Crypto withdrawals in 1-2 hours

+

Regular racebook promotions CONS –

Only one withdrawal per method per week

–

Some bonuses have 20x rollover

–

Non-deposit bonus wins capped

10. XBet – Best for Low Sports Rollover

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 50% up to $500 (7x rollover) Rollover 7x Crypto Payout 80-90 minutes Best For Low Sports Rollover

XBet offers competitive rollover requirements without the geographic restrictions affecting Bovada. The 50% sports bonus up to $500 requires just 7x rollover – second only to Bovada’s 5x among established offshore books. The crypto welcome bonus drops to 1x rollover for fastest clearing.

Important caveat: using the sports bonus on casino games like blackjack jumps rollover from 7x to 50x. Keep your betting activity categorized correctly. The sportsbook-only approach keeps requirements manageable.

Bitcoin payouts process in 80-90 minutes per XBet’s stated timeframe. Bank wires take 3 business days. Minimum withdrawal is $100 for most methods, $25 for Bitcoin. One payout per method per week mirrors BUSR’s restriction.

The site design scores lower on aesthetics but functions reliably. Markets cover major US sports comprehensively. Free play bonuses ($10-25) cap withdrawable winnings at $250. For bettors wanting low rollover without Bovada’s state restrictions, XBet fills the gap.

PROS & CONS

PROS

7x rollover – second-lowest for sports

+

Crypto bonus has 1x rollover option

+

Accepts all states CONS –

Using sports bonus on casino games = 50x rollover

–

One withdrawal per method weekly

–

Interface design dated

11. Thunderpick – Best for Esports Betting

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 100% up to $600 Rollover 30x Crypto Payout Under 5 minutes Best For Esports Betting

Thunderpick dominates esports betting with coverage depth that traditional sportsbooks can’t match. As sponsors of the Thunderpick World Championship ($1M CS prize pool), they’ve established credibility in the competitive gaming community. If you bet CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, or Valorant primarily, this is your platform.

The 100% welcome bonus up to $600 requires code WELCOME and carries 30x wagering on deposit plus bonus – high compared to traditional sports bonuses. The site compensates with 5-30% instant rakeback on all bets with no wagering requirements, providing ongoing value.

Withdrawals process in under 5 minutes – the fastest we’ve tested. Minimum $10 ($25 for Bitcoin), maximum $50,000 weekly. Supported cryptos include Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, Litecoin, Dogecoin, XRP, BNB, ADA, and TRX.

Traditional sports coverage exists but feels secondary to esports. The invite-only VIP Club offers priority withdrawals, exclusive bonuses, personal account managers, and event invitations. For dedicated esports bettors, Thunderpick is essential. For traditional sports bettors, other options provide better value.

PROS & CONS

PROS

Best esports betting coverage available

+

Under 5-minute withdrawals

+

5-30% instant rakeback (no wagering) CONS –

30x rollover on welcome bonus – high

–

Traditional sports secondary focus

–

VIP Club is invite-only

12. BetUS – Best for Large Welcome Bonus

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 200% up to $2,500 (Crypto) Rollover 15x Crypto Payout 24-48 hours Best For Large Welcome Bonus

BetUS offers the largest crypto welcome bonus in the offshore market: 200% up to $2,500 (code JOIN200). This splits into 150% sports bonus ($1,875 max, 15x rollover) plus 50% casino bonus ($625 max, 30x rollover). Minimum $100 deposit required with 14-day completion window.

The 125% alternative (JOIN125) provides up to $2,500 with 10x rollover – lower requirements for less bonus. For most bettors, the 125% option offers better value given the more achievable playthrough.

BetUS requires bonuses be requested within 48 hours of deposit. Only “eligible sports” action counts toward rollover. Deposit bonuses expire 7 days after crediting, and account balance must be zero before requesting new promotions – terms that require careful attention.

Withdrawal processing takes 24-48 hours for Bitcoin, up to a week for checks and wires. $10 minimum withdrawal. The site has operated since 1994 but has received mixed reviews over the years. The large bonus sounds attractive, but 15x rollover on $2,500+ requires significant wagering to clear.

PROS & CONS

PROS

Largest welcome bonus available (200%)

+

10x rollover option with 125% match

+

30+ years operating history CONS –

15x rollover on top bonus is high

–

Bonuses expire in 7 days

–

Must request bonus within 48 hours

13. MyStake – Best for Crypto Sports Betting

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 120% up to $600 Rollover 10x Crypto Payout Instant (crypto) Best For Crypto Sports Betting

Availability: Crypto Only

MyStake provides crypto-only sports betting with a generous 120% welcome bonus up to $600. The 10x rollover applies to deposit plus bonus on accumulator bets (3+ selections minimum) at combined odds over a certain threshold. Single bets and some sports (tennis, baseball) don’t count toward clearing.

The crypto-exclusive 10% monthly loss rebate returns real money with no wagering requirements, max bet limits, or withdrawal restrictions. This ongoing promotion provides consistent value beyond the welcome bonus.

The 35% reload bonus (up to $125, 7x rollover) is available on every deposit with $20 minimum. The “3+1 Free Bet” promotion rewards consistent accumulator betting. Markets cover 70+ sports including traditional events, esports, and virtuals.

MyStake supports 40+ cryptocurrencies – the widest selection we’ve tested. Withdrawals process instantly for verified accounts. Licensed by Curacao Gaming Control Board since 2020, the platform has built a solid reputation in the crypto betting space. For crypto-native bettors, MyStake offers superior flexibility.

PROS & CONS

PROS

10% monthly loss rebate (no wagering)

+

40+ cryptocurrencies supported

+

Instant crypto withdrawals CONS –

Crypto deposits only – no fiat

–

Rollover only counts 3+ leg accumulators

–

Some sports excluded from rollover

14. Jackbit – Best for No-KYC Crypto Betting

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 100% First Bet Refund up to $100 Rollover 1x Crypto Payout Under 24 hours Best For No-KYC Crypto Betting

Availability: Crypto Only

Jackbit operates as a no-KYC crypto sportsbook, meaning you can register, deposit, and withdraw without identity verification for standard play. The platform focuses on privacy-conscious bettors who prefer anonymous gambling. Large withdrawals may still trigger verification requests.

The sports welcome bonus refunds 100% of your first bet up to $100 if it loses. Minimum $20 stake with 3+ selections required. It’s a risk-free start rather than a traditional deposit match. Casino bonuses offer 100 free spins with no wagering requirements.

The 5-30% instant rakeback on all bets (no wagering required) provides ongoing value. A basic 1x turnover on deposits before withdrawal is reasonable. Withdrawals process in under 24 hours, with some small amounts arriving within 1 hour.

Withdrawal limits cap at $50,000 monthly, which may frustrate high-volume winners. TrustPilot reviews are mixed – roughly 11% negative with complaints about delayed payments and verification issues for large withdrawals. The no-KYC promise has limits in practice.

PROS & CONS

PROS

No-KYC for standard crypto play

+

5-30% instant rakeback (no wagering)

+

100 free spins with zero wagering CONS –

$50,000 monthly withdrawal cap

–

Large withdrawals may trigger KYC

–

Mixed payment reliability reviews

15. Vave – Best for High-Limit Crypto Deposits

Quick Facts Welcome Bonus 100% up to 1 BTC Rollover 10x Crypto Payout Under 10 minutes Best For High-Limit Crypto Deposits

Availability: Crypto Only

Vave markets itself as a no-KYC crypto sportsbook with one of the largest welcome bonuses: 100% up to 1 BTC for sports betting. The bonus releases in 10% increments with 10x wagering on deposit plus bonus. Only single and accumulator bets at 1.70+ odds (-143) contribute toward clearing.

Withdrawals process in under 10 minutes according to Vave – among the fastest in the industry. The site doesn’t charge withdrawal fees. However, withdrawal limits may concern larger bettors: 500 USDT daily, 1,500 weekly, 5,000 monthly for newer accounts. Limits increase with account activity.

The no-KYC policy has important caveats. While registration and standard play don’t require verification, large withdrawals or suspicious activity may trigger identity checks. TrustPilot reviews include complaints about KYC delays after winning significant amounts.

Vave supports 12+ cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, Dogecoin, and Tron. Direct crypto purchase through MoonPay, Changelly, or Binance is available. Licensed under Curacao, the platform operates legitimately but users should understand the no-KYC limitations.

PROS & CONS

PROS

100% up to 1 BTC – massive potential bonus

+

Sub-10-minute withdrawals (no fees)

+

12+ cryptocurrencies supported CONS –

Strict withdrawal limits for new accounts

–

No-KYC may change for large withdrawals

–

User reviews mention KYC delays after wins

Best Betting Sites by Category

Best for Low Rollover

VoltageBet: 1x rollover – deposit $100, wager $100, done

1x rollover – deposit $100, wager $100, done Bovada: 5x rollover – industry’s lowest among established books

5x rollover – industry’s lowest among established books BetAnything: 6x on 30% cash bonus

Best for All 50 States

BetOnline: No geographic restrictions

No geographic restrictions Sportsbetting.ag: Same platform, no restrictions

Same platform, no restrictions XBet: Accepts all states with 7x rollover

Best for Fast Crypto Payouts

Thunderpick: Under 5 minutes

Under 5 minutes Vave: Under 10 minutes

Under 10 minutes Bovada: Same-day (37 minutes in testing)

Best for Esports

Thunderpick: CS2, Dota 2, LoL, Valorant specialist

CS2, Dota 2, LoL, Valorant specialist MyStake: 70+ sports including esports

70+ sports including esports Jackbit: Strong esports coverage with no-KYC

Best for Crypto-Only Betting

MyStake: 40+ cryptocurrencies, 10% monthly loss rebate

40+ cryptocurrencies, 10% monthly loss rebate Jackbit: No-KYC standard play, instant rakeback

No-KYC standard play, instant rakeback Vave: 1 BTC max bonus, sub-10-minute payouts

Is Online Sports Betting Legal?

Online sports betting legality varies by state. Here’s the current landscape:

States with Legal Online Sports Betting

Over 30 states have legalized online sports betting with licensed operators including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars. These regulated sportsbooks offer consumer protections but may have limited markets compared to offshore alternatives.

Offshore Sportsbooks

The betting sites in this guide are offshore operators licensed in jurisdictions like Curacao, Panama, or Antigua. They accept US players from most states and often offer better bonuses, more betting markets, and reduced juice compared to domestic books.

Offshore betting exists in a legal gray area for US players. Federal law targets operators rather than bettors, and no individual has been prosecuted for placing bets with offshore sportsbooks. However, these sites lack the consumer protections of state-regulated operators.

Our Recommendation If your state has legal sports betting, consider using licensed operators for consumer protections. For players in states without legal options, or those seeking better odds and bonuses, the offshore sportsbooks on this list have established track records of reliable payouts.

Responsible Sports Betting

Important Sports betting should be entertainment, not a source of income. The sportsbook always has an edge built into the odds. Only bet with money you can afford to lose completely.

Bankroll Management

Set a weekly/monthly budget: Never exceed it regardless of results

Never exceed it regardless of results Unit sizing: Bet 1-5% of your bankroll per wager maximum

Bet 1-5% of your bankroll per wager maximum Track everything: Record all bets to understand your actual results

Record all bets to understand your actual results Never chase losses: Increasing bet sizes after losses compounds problems

Get Help

National Council on Problem Gambling: 1-800-522-4700 (24/7)

1-800-522-4700 (24/7) Gamblers Anonymous: gamblersanonymous.org

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best betting site for US players? BetOnline ranks #1 for accepting all 50 states with fast payouts and a competitive 10x rollover. For players in available states, Bovada offers the industry’s lowest 5x rollover. VoltageBet provides the easiest bonus clearing with just 1x rollover.

What is rollover and why does it matter? Rollover (playthrough) is how many times you must wager your deposit plus bonus before withdrawing. A 5x rollover on $100 deposit + $50 bonus = $750 in required wagers. Lower rollover means faster access to your money. Bovada’s 5x is the lowest; some sites require 15-20x.

How fast do betting sites pay out? Crypto withdrawals at top sites: Thunderpick under 5 minutes, Vave under 10 minutes, Bovada same-day (we tested at 37 minutes), BetOnline/Sportsbetting.ag under 1 hour. Traditional methods take 3-7 business days.

Which sportsbook has the best odds? BetAnything offers reduced juice (-105 instead of -110) on major sports – saving roughly 50% on commission over time. For standard juice books, odds are competitive across BetOnline, Bovada, and MyBookie with minor variations on specific lines.

Are offshore betting sites safe? The sportsbooks on this list are licensed operators with established payout histories. Sites like BetOnline (since 1991), Bovada (since 2011), and Everygame (since 1996) have processed millions in withdrawals reliably. However, offshore sites lack US regulatory oversight, so research before depositing large amounts.

Our Methodology

This guide reflects hands-on testing of 50+ sportsbooks. We deposited real money, claimed bonuses, placed bets across multiple sports, and processed withdrawals to verify site claims.

Rankings prioritize: rollover requirements (lower is better), withdrawal speed and reliability, odds competitiveness, betting market depth, mobile experience, and customer support quality. We update monthly as sportsbooks change terms.

Last reviewed: January 28, 2026

Next update: February 2026

This content is for adults 21+ in jurisdictions where sports betting is legal. Gambling involves risk – only wager what you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-522-4700.

