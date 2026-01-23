Millville Traffic Stop Explodes Into Gunfire, Suspect Charged

A traffic stop on the evening of Tuesday, January 20, 2026, turned dangerous when a passenger fled from police and allegedly fired shots at New Jersey State Police troopers in Millville.

State police stopped a Hyundai Santa Fe at the intersection of 4th and Sassafras streets at about 6:45 p.m. The vehicle was driven by 39-year-old Frances M. Martin of Millville, with 42-year-old James Zigler III, also of Millville, as a passenger.

Police allege that during the stop, Zigler provided law enforcement with false identity information, exited the vehicle, and ran from the scene. Troopers pursued him on foot through the neighborhood.

As the pursuit continued toward 6th Street, officers said Zigler produced a firearm and fired four shots in the direction of the troopers chasing him. The pursuing officers took cover behind parked vehicles and were not struck by gunfire.

Zigler temporarily eluded police but was later located at a residence on Wheaton Avenue in Millville. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the property and recovered a firearm, according to state police. Zigler was taken into custody at the scene by authorities, including U.S. Marshals.

He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstruction, and additional weapons violations. He was held in the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Martin was arrested on a charge of obstruction for allegedly providing false information during the traffic stop. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

No law enforcement officers or civilians were reported injured during the incident.

Residents near the scene described hearing gunfire shortly after the stop was initiated. One nearby business owner, working close to where the shots were fired, said he heard multiple loud noises that he recognized as gunshots and was later informed by police that an individual had fired on a state trooper. Investigators spent several hours in the area collecting evidence and reviewing nearby surveillance footage.

Residents described concern following the incident and referenced a noticeable rise in police presence in parts of the city in recent weeks. One neighbor said the situation was unsettling due to the number of residents and pedestrians typically in the area during evening hours.

State police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the stop and the subsequent foot pursuit. Authorities have not publicly stated the initial reason for the traffic stop. Evidence recovered from the Wheaton Avenue search, and statements from responding troopers, are part of the ongoing review.

Zigler will appear before a Cumberland County judge for initial proceedings, during which the court will consider bail and detention. Martin’s case will also proceed through the county’s judicial system.