Millville High School Launches Air Force Junior ROTC Program

Millville High School recently announced the official launch of its Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) program, marking a significant milestone in the school’s commitment to fostering leadership, discipline, and civic responsibility among its students. The program will be available to all high school students beginning in the 2024-2025 school year under the leadership of Master Sergeant Patrick Murphy.

The AFJROTC program at Millville High School will provide students with a unique opportunity to develop essential life skills, instill a sense of patriotism, and prepare them for future success, whether in military service or civilian life. The program emphasizes the core values of integrity, service, and excellence, aligning with the principles of the United States Air Force.

Key components of the AFJROTC program include:

Leadership Development: The program will focus on cultivating leadership skills through various activities, including team-building exercises, leadership labs, and mentorship opportunities.

Aerospace Science Education: Students will engage in a comprehensive curriculum covering aerospace science, aviation history, and technology, providing them with a well-rounded understanding of the field.

Physical Fitness: Emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle, the program will include physical fitness training to promote overall well-being and instill discipline.

Community Service: AFJROTC students will actively participate in community service projects, fostering a sense of civic duty and encouraging a spirit of giving back.

Drill and Ceremony: Students will learn the principles of military drill and ceremony, instilling a sense of discipline, teamwork, and attention to detail.

The AFJROTC program at Millville High School is open to all eligible high school students who wish to participate, regardless of their future career aspirations. The program aims to provide a positive and structured environment where students can develop valuable life skills and contribute meaningfully to their community.

“We are excited to offer this program to our students at Millville High School,” says Principal Jaime Sutton. “This opportunity will foster a commitment to excellence, leadership, and character development among our students as they embark on this new journey!”

For more about the Millville High School AFJROTC program, visit: millville.org/apps/pages/afjrotc.