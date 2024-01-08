Comcast Gives to Boys & Girls Club, Helps Advance Digital Equity

Club kids with Club CEO Chris Volker and Comcast representatives.

In 2023, Comcast and the Comcast Foundation donated $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County, along with 25 laptops and coding games for digital literacy programming at its sites. In addition, every year Comcast recognizes a few of its Internet Essentials Employee Ambassadors across the country as Ambassadors of the Year.

Internet Essentials Ambassadors are employee volunteers who attend back-to-school events, festivals, and other community events to share information about the Internet Essentials program—the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program for low-income households. These employees are involved with spreading the word about Comcast Internet Essentials among their professional and personal networks.

Each Internet Essentials Each Internet Essentials Ambassador of Year honoree receives grant funding to gift to the digital equity organization of their choosing. Jitendra Patel, one of Comcast’s local Ambassador of the Year recipients, has chosen to donate $2,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Cumberland County. This donation was a wonderful surprise for the Boys & Girls Club, which will be expanding its digital literacy programming in the very near future.